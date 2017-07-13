Pa. DA in Missing Men Investigation Praised for Being Thorough

Matt Weintraub was an intern in the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in the early 1990s, before moving up through the ranks in other offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Now, as federal law enforcement officials and national media chase a possible quadruple homicide in the bucolic suburbs of Philadelphia, Weintraub is back in Bucks, and he’s a long way from his internship. He has risen all the way to district attorney, and those who know him say he is the right person to handle the high-profile case.

“Matt will not leave any stone unturned. He’s very, very thorough,” said Brian Hessenthaler, the chief operating officer of Bucks County. “He doesn’t back down from a challenge. And he’s got one right now.”

Bucks County prosecutors are leading the investigation into the disappearance of four young men. The FBI and other local police departments are assisting in the investigation.

Person of Interest Accused of Trying to Sell Missing Man's Car

Cosmo DiNardo, a person of interest in the disappearance of four Bucks County men, was arrested for allegedly trying to sell Tom Meo's car after he went missing on July 7. He's being held on a $5 million cash bail. Police continue to search for Meo and the three other missing men. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details. (Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017)

Police uncovered the remains of one of the young men in a “common grave” on a farm Wednesday, authorities said. The other three have yet to be found, Weintraub said Wednesday night, but other remains were found in the same unmarked grave.

“This is a homicide, make no mistake about it. We just don’t know how many homicides,” Weintraub said at a news conference Wednesday.

Police arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo for attempting to sell a car owned by one of the missing men. DiNardo also lives on the property where the remains were found, but he has not been charged in the homicide.

Questions remain: Will Bucks County prosecutors bring homicide charges soon? Will they get a conviction?

Colleagues who have worked with Weintraub throughout his career are confident he is up to the task. He’s a humble man of conviction with a thorough work ethic, former and current colleagues told NBC. He’s also a seasoned and aggressive prosecutor who was appointed as Bucks County District Attorney because of his experience.

After his worked as an intern in the Bucks office, he went on to work in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, and Cape May, New Jersey, until he was essentially summoned back to Bucks County for the District Attorney job in 2016 by his predecessor, David Heckler.

Person of Interest in Case of 4 Missing Men Arrested a 2nd Time

Cosmo DiNardo, the person of interest in the disappearance of four Bucks County men, has been arrested on a second charge. Police have taken DiNardo into custody for allegedly trying to sell Tom Meo's car after he went missing on July 7. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details. (Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017)

When he announced his mid-term retirement, Heckler told NBC he handpicked Weintraub to succeed him “to the extent that I could.” The District Attorney appointment had to be approved by county judges, who ultimately saw in Weintraub what Heckler did.

“To me, nature or something picked him,” Heckler told NBC. “I saw most of the senior people in the DA’s office when I was a trial judge. He was just clearly the pick of the litter.”

“He was aggressive,” Heckler said. “He knew what he was in the courtroom for and he got the job done.”

When he took the job, his former colleague Michelle Henry agreed.

“He is a top-notch prosecutor in every sense of the word," Henry told Philly.com at the time.

Weintraub is up for election this fall for the first time in Bucks County. Even with an unpopular president of the same party, Heckler seemed confident Weintraub’s personal and professional credentials will carry him to victory.

But first there’s the possible quadruple homicide to put to bed. Weintraub’s press conferences about the case are now beamed through T.V. and computer screens nationwide.

“We’re going to start looking seriously at those homicide charges,” Weintraub said at one of those press conferences Wednesday night. “In fact, we already have.”