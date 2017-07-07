'Much to Discuss': Trump Preparing for Meeting With Putin at G-20 Summit | NECN
'Much to Discuss': Trump Preparing for Meeting With Putin at G-20 Summit

The highly anticipated meeting comes after months of investigations into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 election

    President Donald Trump responded to questions about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election in the United States.

    (Published Thursday, July 6, 2017)

    President Donald Trump is preparing for his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the G-20 summit gets underway Friday in Hamburg, Germany, NBC News reported.

    The get-together is scheduled to take place on the first afternoon of the summit. Trump tweeted early Friday he is looking forward to the meeting and that there is "much to discuss."

    There will likely only be six people in the room with Trump and Putin: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and translators, an official told NBC News.

    The highly anticipated meeting comes after months of investigations into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
