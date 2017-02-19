High school student Kathia Suarez holds up a sign as she protests with others outside the Grayson County courthouse in downtown Sherman, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Protestors assembled and businesses closed during "A Day Without Immigrants," a strike and boycott staged by immigrants to protest the Trump administration's immigration agenda and to demonstrate the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy and way of life.

More than 100 employees across the country were fired from their jobs after skipping work to take part in last week's "Day Without Immigrants" demonstration, NBC News reports.

A company in Tennessee laid off 18 employees after they participated in the nationwide demonstration on Thursday, NBC4 reported.

The company's attorney, Robert Peal, said in a statement obtained by the news station that all employees were told they risked termination if they skipped work.

Two employees in Florida claimed they were fired from their positions at Grace Community School, according to NBC2, though the head of the school insists no one was terminated.

At Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Long Island, New York, 25 workers were fired Friday when they returned to work, according to Telemundo 47.

Last week's nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protests were aimed at showcasing the impact immigrants have on the U.S. economy.