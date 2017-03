The Empire State Building slowly dims for Earth Hour on Saturday night. The famed skyscraper is one of many landmarks worldwide that went dark to recognize climate change.

The lights of the Empire State Building went dim Saturday for Earth Hour.

New York City's iconic skyscraper went dark from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to bring attention to climate change.

Landmarks across the globe, including the Eiffel Tower and the Acropolis, are dimmed at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Earth Hour began in Syndey in 2007 and spread worldwide under WWF.

This year, people are also encouraged to "go dark" on their Facebook page.