Hackers Sounded Dallas Emergency Sirens: City Officials

The late night sounding of emergency warning sirens in the city of Dallas, Texas, was due to a hacker being able to access and repeatedly activate the system, Dallas city officials say.

Outdoor warning sirens sounded in Dallas overnight Friday, causing alarm despite no severe weather or other active emergency in the area.

The sirens were first heard at about 11:45 p.m., and sounded on and off intermittently across the city.

"All 156 sirens in the city were activated last night," Dallas Public Information Officer Sana Syed said. "It does appear at this time that it was a hack. We do believe that it was from the Dallas area."

Someone was able to gain access to the system and activate the sirens, city officials said.

“I was concerned because it was dark and we didn’t know if it was something we were driving into or walking into,” Dart bus driver Billy Summers said. He was driving his route 466 through Oak Cliff and south Dallas when the sirens began to sound.

“Most of the people on the bus were concerned about what it was. I was too. I knew the weather wasn’t bad and it couldn’t have been a test because it was going on for so long. I told my passengers not to panic,” Summers said.

Within the first 15 minutes of the sirens going off, emergency dispatchers received around 800 calls and the longest wait time was 6 minutes, according to the city’s public information officer.

"From 11:30 to 3am we had around 4,400 calls come into the 911 call center. Just to give you a frame of reference, from 11pm to 7am we normally get about half of that,” Syed said.

The system was finally shut down around 1:20 a.m.

"First, we apologize to all of the citizens," Director of the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz said. "We did our very best. We shut down the system as quickly as possible, and now we have pinpointed one area where they were able to get into our system and activate the sirens."

The system should be back on by Sunday and the very latest by Monday. As officials reactivate the system the sirens may sound again during the testing, Dallas officials said.

Any testing of sirens would be done during daylight hours and calls to 911 should not be made for the siren activation, according to officials.