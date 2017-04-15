Former Florida Teacher Wanted on Child Porn Charges Kills Himself

Corey Perry, a former Palm Beach County middle school teacher, killed himself when confronted by authorities at a Nashville motel, sources told WPTV.

Former South Florida Teacher Wanted on Child Porn Charges Kills Self at Nashville Motel: Sources

Former Palm Beach Gardens middle school teacher Corey Perry, who shot himself in a Nashville hotel room today, has died. Multiple sources confirmed his identity to NBC 6 affiliate, WPTV.

A federal arrest warrant was issued March 28 for Perry, 33, for the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.

Nashville Metro Police confirmed that they responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Delux Inn at 3:40 p.m. Friday. The FBI suspected that Perry might be in Nashville, where he has relatives.

The FBI released the following statement:

During the investigation of this matter in the Nashville, TN, area this afternoon, FBI agents approached an individual for questioning when the individual took his own life. No law enforcement personnel were injured. Until local authorities make a positive identification of the deceased and notify next of kin, no further information is available.

Earlier this week, the FBI posted a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the former H.L. Watkins Middle School teacher and coach.

He was last seen in Fort Lauderdale on March 26 around 2:45 p.m., according to the FBI.

His rental vehicle was found in Fort Lauderdale with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition on April 7, the FBI said.

Perry was a teacher and coached basketball at H. L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens. He also is credited with launching the Robotics and Engineering Academy at the school where he was even recognized by the governor for his efforts.

This story is courtesy of our news partner WPTV.