Live Coverage: F-16 Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews

A fighter jet has crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, sending a plume of black smoke over the area and forcing the evacuation of nearby homes.

The D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, about 6 miles southwest of the base that is home to Air Force One, base officials said.

The pilot, who was on a routine training mission, was able to eject from the jet assigned to the 113th Wing. He has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. No one else was reported to have been hurt.

Military officials have the area locked down as they investigate the cause of the crash.

"We have reports that there was one pilot on board the aircraft who parachuted out, and has been picked up by a military helicopter and has been taken to an area hospital," Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady said.

Callers to NBC4 said they saw the plane flying very low and then saw someone ejecting from the plane via parachute. Then, they said they saw smoke.

"I heard a really loud boom, wasn't sure what that was; it sounded like maybe construction work. And then I heard a second boom, but it was so loud," one resident said. "My house shook, like an earthquake. But it almost sounded like a bomb."

The plane crashed near Temple Hills Road and Woodelves Way in Clinton, Maryland. Some roads in the area are closed.

The pilot ejected close to National Harbor, NBC News Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols reported. Its altitude when the pilot ejected is unknown.

The 113th Wing runs post-9/11 missions guarding the U.S. against threats by air. They are one of the busiest wings in the country, with as many as 3,000 flights per year guarding Washington's airspace.

F-16s cost about $20 million each, NBC News reported.

Information was not immediately available on whether the pilot was taking off or landing.

Homes near the scene of the crash are being evacuated as a precaution because of the possibility of hazardous materials, Brady said. Authorities are knocking on doors and alerting residents.

Kent Roberson was driving through a residential area nearby when the plane crashed.

"...I just heard a loud boom, I guess... like how a large tree falls and shakes the ground," he said. "That's what it felt like and what I heard."

Roberson said he saw flames and smoke rising from the ground.

An F-18 Navy jet on a training mission crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach in 2012, injuring seven people and destroying 27 apartments. The Navy said a rare dual-engine malfunction caused the crash.

