FBI Investigates Bomb Blast That Shook Minn. Mosque

The FBI searched for suspects Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, after an explosive device detonated at a suburban Minneapolis mosque as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities and witnesses said.

An explosion from a bomb rattled a suburban Minneapolis mosque early Saturday morning, authorities said. There were no injuries, but a room in the building was damaged and worshipers were shaken.

The blast at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington happened just after 5 a.m. local time as the mosque was preparing for Fajr, or the early-morning prayer, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said.

"Someone threw an explosive device and started a fire in the office of the Imam and President of the mosque," the society said. "The attendees put out the fire."

The FBI has taken over the investigation and Minneapolis special agent in charge Rick Thornton told reporters that the blast was from an improvised explosive device.