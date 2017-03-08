Fact Check: How Many Jobs Has Trump Created? | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Winter Storm Watch for Parts of Mass.
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Fact Check: How Many Jobs Has Trump Created?

He's sometimes taken credit for job creation and corporate spending that was in motion before he even began his campaign

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP/Darron Cummings
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Carrier Corp Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Indianapolis.

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday took credit for ExxonMobil's announcement of a $20 billion, 47,000 jobs investment in the United States, but the investment isn't entirely new, NBC News reported.

    Some of the spending on the $20 billion investment began in 2013, according to the company's press release. Still, this is not the first time Trump has taken credit for job creation and corporate spending that was in motion before he took office.

    He said, for example, that he struck a deal with Carrier to preserve more than 1,100 jobs in the U.S. However, his deal actually saved 800 jobs or fewer, according to union officials. He also took credit for General Motors' announcement of a plan that would make for the creation or retention of 1,500 jobs, the return of 450 jobs and the addition of 5,000 jobs "over the next few years." GM Officials said that the decision dates back as early as 2014.

    After a meeting with Trump in February, Intel pledged $7 billion to build a factor in Arizona, hiring at least 3,000 employees. While the company said Trump helped create jobs, the investment had been in the works (but delayed) since 2011.

    Republicans Split on Support for AHCA

    [NATL] Republicans Split on Support for AHCA
     While House Speaker Paul Ryan believes the American Health Care Act will have the votes it needs to pass the House, other Republicans are speaking out against the bill.
    (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices