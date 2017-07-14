Massive Sinkhole Swallows Florida Home

A sinkhole opened up in a suburban Tampa neighborhood Friday morning, swallowing at least one house, police and fire officials said.

The sinkhole opened up at about 9:30 a.m. in the Land O Lakes neighborhood of Pasco County, authorities said.

The sinkhole was still actively growing soon after 10 a.m., according to police.

"Please avoid the area canal place and ocean pines drive in lake padgett Land o Lakes," the Pasco County sheriff's office tweeted after the collapse Friday morning.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the home collapse.