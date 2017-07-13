Germany Agrees to Pensions for Iasi Holocaust Survivors

This Jan. 25, 2004, file photo shows a Romanian museum staff member lighting candles in front of pictures of Romanian Jews killed in Iasi, Romania, in 1941 at a Holocaust memorial exhibition in Bucharest, Romania. The exhibition, displaying pictures of Romanian Jews killed in death camps and various of their personal belongings, remembers those deported or killed between 1933 and 1945.

The Conference on Jewish Claims Against Germany announced Wednesday is negotiated an agreement with Germany that makes Iasi Pogrom Holocaust survivors eligible for pensions, NBC News reported.

The Iasi Pogrom was a 1940 roundup of Romanian Jews planned by Romanian and German officials, and 1,000 people survived.

"After so many years, justice is done," survivor George Herscu, 90, told NBC News from his New Jersey home. "For me, it's a little bit too late, you know. But it's just the fact that they recognized the barbaric way they killed my father."

Germany refused to compensate the Iasi survivors for years in the same way it compensates other survivors. But now the Iasi survivors who meet the criteria will receive pensions of about $400 a month and are eligible for more home car services.