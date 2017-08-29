Harvey, Already a 'Landmark Event,' Threatens Round Two - NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Harvey, Already a 'Landmark Event,' Threatens Round Two

Forecasters expect the storm system to turn back toward southeast Texas on Wednesday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

    Harvey remained a tropical storm off Texas' coast early Tuesday, but forecasters said it is expected to make landfall again sometime this week, continuing to threaten a region that has already been pounded by one of the heaviest rainfalls in U.S. history.

    As NBC News reported, Harvey is hovering over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum wind speeds of 45 mph. Forecasters expect it to turn back toward southeast Texas on Wednesday.

    Since first making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, the storm system has dropped nearly 40 inches of rain in some places of Texas, and much more is expected in the coming days. At least three deaths have been blamed on Harvey.

    "This is a landmark event for Texas," said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Texas has never seen an event like this."

    See It: Civilians, First Responders Rescue Flooding Victims

    [NATL] Harvey Heroes: A Look at Rescue Efforts by Civilians, First Responders During Floods
    Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 16 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices