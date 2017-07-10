A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.

A Hawaiian soldier was arrested and accused of trying to provide military documents and training to ISIS, the Army said in a statement Monday.

The active-duty soldier, identified as Ikaika Kang, 34, of Waipahu, also apparently swore allegiance to ISIS, the statement said. He was taken into custody Saturday by an FBI SWAT team, NBC News reported.

The Army and the FBI had been investigating Kang for more than a year, Paul D. Delacourt, the FBI's special agent in charge in Honolulu, said in the statement.

Kang is currently in federal custody and is expected to appear in federal court Monday evening.