'A Terrible, Sad Time': 3 Kids, 2 Adults Die in NYC Fire: Officials

    Mayor Bill de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro hold a press conference on a fire that killed three children and two young adults in a house in Queens Village. 

    (Published 53 minutes ago)

    A fire at a house in Queens killed five people on Sunday, including three children, officials said. The youngest victim was about 2 years old. 

    One adult tumbled out of a second-floor window and onto a porch of the house in Queens Village, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. He was the only survivor. 

    "This is a terrible, sad time for this block, for this community, and for this city," Nigro said. 

    The house was reported on fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived 4 minutes later. Witnesses said they saw flames on the first floor, climbing to the second floor. 

    Only a blackened and charred structure remained of the on 208th Street in Queens Village.

    The youngest child and another person were in the attic, which Nigro said was a very difficult place for firefighters to reach in the burning inferno. 

    Video shows firefighters carrying two bodies out of the house. One of them appeared to be a child. 

    "It's an incredibly difficult moment to see a family literally destroyed before their very eyes," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "This is a very very painful day."

    The names of those killed have not been released. Firefighters said the youngest appeared to be about 2 and the oldest about 21. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
