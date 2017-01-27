How Merriam-Webster Dictionary Remains an Arbiter of Truth in Trump Presidency | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President Donald Trump's inauguration and first 100 days

How Merriam-Webster Dictionary Remains an Arbiter of Truth in Trump Presidency

Subtweet (v.): What Merriam-Webster Dictionary is doing to President Donald Trump

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Joanne K. Watson/Merriam-Webster via Getty Images
    In this handout image provided by Merriam-Webster, Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary and mobile website are displayed September 23, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    Merriam-Webster defines "dictionary" as "a reference book listing alphabetically terms or names." But for President Donald Trump right now, the dictionary has become a sassy antagonist, NBC News reported.

    The one-hundred-and-sixty-some-year-old classroom fixture has been using Trump's favorite social media platform, Twitter, to correct his spelling, remind his advisers what "facts" are, and highlight a zeitgeist in which "fascism" has become one of the lexicon's most searched entries. 

    With successful tweets responding to scrutinized gaffs, including White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway's defense of "alternative facts," Merriam-Webster established itself as one of the few remaining arbiters of truth, one of the reasons its Twitter account now has more than 270,000 followers. The public reaction has been "big league," as the president might say.

    Lauren Naturale, the dictionary's Content and Social Media Manager told NBC News that the "response was overwhelmingly positive" to the tweets, adding they are "among the most viral tweets we've ever had."

    'Late Night': Tweetin' With the Prez'Late Night': Tweetin' With the PrezHost Seth Meyers looks ahead to "the most tweet-filled presidency in history" by pulling some of President-elect Donald Trump's best tweets. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 2:16 AM EST on Jan 28, 2017 | Updated at 2:18 AM EST on Jan 28, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices