How Trump Campaigned, and Will Govern, on Social Media

In this Dec. 21, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Getting off social media won't be one of Donald Trump's New Year's resolutions, a top aide confirmed Sunday, adding that America can expect more policy pronouncements and newsmakers in 140-character missives from the president-elect before and after his inauguration, NBC News reported.

Days after Trump surprised national security experts by calling for more nuclear arms, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer told ABC News that Trump wouldn't shy away from using Twitter freely when in office — although the last time U.S. nuclear policy was detailed, it came after a year of deliberation.

"I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation. He doesn't have to have it funneled through the media," Spicer said on ABC's "This Week." "You're going to see — absolutely you're going to see Twitter."

Trump's 2016 was colored by dozens of Twitter-spurred headlines and results — some intended, some not. Take a look at his top 140-character moments.

