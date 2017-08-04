Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan, right, and New South Wales state Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson discuss details of the charging of two men with terrorism offenses in Sydney, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The men, ages 49 and 32, were each charged with two counts of planning a terrorist act in connection with an alleged plot to bring down an airplane, police said.

ISIS was behind a "sophisticated" plot to bring down an Etihad Airways flight in Australia, police said Friday.

As NBC News reported, police arrested and charged two men with terror-related offenses. According to police, one of the men said his brother was a senior member of ISIS in Syria, who "inspired and directed" the plan.

The men built an explosive device and had planned to get it onto an Etihad Airways flight on July 15, but the bomb, disguised as a meat mincer, never made it past security.

"This is one of the most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil," Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner National Security Michael Phelan said

