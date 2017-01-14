Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump

File Photo — Students from several high schools rally after walking out of classes to protest the election of Donald Trump as president in downtown Los Angeles Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.

From California to Washington, D.C., Arizona to Wisconsin, immigration activists are holding protests aimed at soon-to-be-sworn-in-as-president Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

Immigration groups and various other supporters have planned some 70 events for Saturday "to send a clear pro-immigration message to the incoming administration and rally for immigration rights," the groups say.

"We need to protect our communities and let Trump and everyone against us know that we are ready to fight back," said Julio Calderon, who works in higher education for undocumented immigrants at the Florida Immigrant Coalition. The coalition of 62 organizations plans a protest with about 10 other groups.