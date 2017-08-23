Ex-FBI Director James Comey to Lecture at Howard University

Former FBI director James Comey’s next job will be at Howard University, where he will deliver the keynote back-to-school address and take on a special lecturing position.

In this role, he will "lead and conduct" five lectures touching on several topics, Howard announced. The topics have not yet been announced.

Comey will donate his $100,000 compensation to a scholarship fund that helps Howard students who come from foster homes, according to school officials.

Howard University’s newest class of students will be welcomed Sept. 22 at an annual opening convocation ceremony with a speech delivered by Comey.

Comey was appointed to the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the 2017-2018 term, the historically black university announced Wednesday.

"I am honored to hold the King Chair this school year. Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today," Comey said. “I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike."

The chair was established by Gwendolyn and Colbert King with the goal of connecting Howard students with prominent public leaders.

"Colby and I are delighted that a highly distinguished public official such as Jim Comey will become the holder of the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the coming academic year," Gwendolyn King said.

Comey was appointed FBI director by President Obama, but his term was cut short when President Trump fired him in May. Comey was an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond Law School and served a fellowship at Columbia University Law School.