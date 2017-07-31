President Donald Trump's trip to Europe and planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being overshadowed by news of North Korea's latest missile test. (Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Japan's prime minister said he "fully agreed" with President Donald Trump that China should do more to curb threats from North Korea, NBC News reported.

Japanese leader Shinzo Abe said he spoke "in depth" with Trump and agreed to take "concrete steps to do our utmost in ensuring the public's safety."

Abe's comments come after Trump tweeted early Sunday that he was "very disappointed" in China's response, or lack thereof, to North Korea's missile tests.

North Korea's latest test happened on Friday when Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in the sea off the coast of Japan. It was the country's second test this month.

