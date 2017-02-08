(Clockwise from Left to Right) Model 1HL562 and Model 1ML562, Gold Series Lift Chair, Power supply with cover attached, Power supply connected to lift chair, Power supply showing affected lot number 150113, Example of broken screw receptacles from power supply cover.

Lay-Z-Boy is recalling about 2,500 lift chair power supplies due to a shock hazard.

The Monrow, Michigan-based company says the chair’s power supply unit can crack and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components. When that happens, it poses a shock hazard to users. La-Z-Boy says it has not received any reports of injuries.

The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.

The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift Model 1HL562 and Power Lift Model 1ML562, and Luxury-Lift Models 1LF505 and 1LF819. They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3 1/2 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Only power supplies with LOT #150113 are included in this recall. The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.

The chairs were sold at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and third party furniture stores nationwide, and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170 and provided free under warranty as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.

The furniture company said consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies to power the lift chairs and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply. Customers can call La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.