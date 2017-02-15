Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee Puzder Expected to Withdraw

Embattled fast food executive Andrew Puzder is expected to withdraw his nomination for labor secretary, a senior Trump administration official told NBC News.
A senior Republican source on Capitol Hill told NBC News, of the Puzder nomination, "It's dead."
Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, which runs Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food chains, had been under fire on several fronts: Opposing a minimum wage increase, hiring an undocumented immigrant to work as his housekeeper and making such sexist statements as “I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis,” which he told Entrepreneur magazine in reference to his company’s TV ads.
Most recently, talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared with the Senate a tape of a 1980 segment in which Puzder’s former wife Lisa Fierstein alleged he had abused her. Fierstein also sought a protective order against Puzder, saying he had physically assaulted her. Fierstein later retracted her allegations and Puzder has denied them.
Puzder’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions was delayed four times because he had failed to fill out necessary ethics and financial forms. He had been scheduled to appear on Thursday.