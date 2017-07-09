Lawmakers Call for US Residency for Terminally Ill Baby

This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London.

Two U.S. congressmen have called for terminally sick British baby Charlie Gard to be given U.S. residency so he can undergo treatment in America.

Republican congressmen Brad Wenstrup and Trent Franks will introduce a bill to the House of Representatives this week calling for the 11-month old baby — who is on life-support in a London hospital — and his parents to be granted permanent residence in the United States.

On Monday U.S. President Donald Trump weighed into the debate tweeting his support for Charlie, writing: "If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so."

Back in the U.K., Charlie's parents were set to join a group of supporters outside Great Ormond Street Hospital Sunday to hand doctors a petition, signed by more than 370,000 people, imploring them to save Charlie’s life.

