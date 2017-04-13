United Airlines has announced that all passengers on Flight 3411 will receive refunds for their tickets, after a man was dragged off the plane by officers at O'Hare International Airport in an incident captured in now-viral video. Chris Hush reports.

Attorneys representing the man dragged from a United flight at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago will address media about the incident Thursday morning.

Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy and Demetrio and attorney Stephen L. Golan of Golan Christie Taglia, who represent Dr. David Dao, as well as a family member of Dao, will speak at the Union League Club at 10 a.m. in Chicago, according to a news release.

United Airlines has announced that all passengers on Flight 3411 will receive refunds for their tickets, after Dao was dragged off the plane by officers at O'Hare International Airport in an incident captured in now-viral video.

"All customers on flight 3411 on Sunday, April 9 are being compensated for the cost of their tickets," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Video showed Dao getting dragged off the full United Express flight by airport police, prompting outrage on social media nationwide.

The head of United's parent company said at the time the airline was reaching out to the man to "resolve this situation." Hours later on Monday, his tone turned defensive. He described the man as "disruptive and belligerent."

By Tuesday afternoon, almost two days after the Sunday evening confrontation in Chicago, CEO Oscar Munoz issued his most contrite apology yet as details emerged about the man seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O'Hare Airport.

"No one should ever be mistreated this way," said Munoz, who also pledged to conduct a wide-ranging review of company policies.

And on Wednesday morning, Munoz underlined his remorse in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," saying he felt "ashamed" when he saw the videos.

"That is not who our family at United (Airlines) is," he said. "This will never happen again on a United flight. That's my promise."

The passenger was later identified as Dao, 69, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Screaming can be heard on the videos, but nowhere is Dao seen attacking the officers. After he was dragged down the aisle of the jet video shows him standing in the aisle with blood on his face and saying quietly, "I want to go home, I want to go home."

Munoz's latest statement described the removal as "truly horrific." He said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold situations and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

An attorney who represents Dao said his client was being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he sustained on the plane and that the family would not comment.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received," the lawyer said in a statement.

Airport officials have said little about Sunday's events and nothing about Dao's behavior before he was pulled from the jet that was bound for Louisville, Kentucky. Likewise, the Chicago Aviation Department has said only that one of its employees who removed Dao did not follow proper procedures and has been placed on leave. Two more officers involved in the situation were suspended on Wednesday.

No passengers on the plane have said that Dao did anything but refuse to leave the plane when he was ordered to do so.

Also Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the way Dao was treated "completely unacceptable" and praised Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans for taking "swift action." He promised that a city investigation would "ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

The event stemmed from a common air travel issue — a full flight. United was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline, meaning four people had to get off.

At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.

Three people got off the flight, but Dao said he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients on Monday. He refused to leave.

Three Aviation Department police officers got on the plane. Two officers tried to reason with the man before a third came aboard and pointed at the man "basically saying, 'Sir, you have to get off the plane,'" said Tyler Bridges, a passenger whose wife, Audra D. Bridges, posted a video on Facebook.

One of the officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from his window seat, across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.

Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, "Please, my God," ''What are you doing?" ''This is wrong," ''Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is reviewing Sunday's events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights.

Dao's relatives are focused only on his medical care, attorney Stephen L. Golan said. The family "wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received."