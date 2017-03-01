After the success of the Oscar nominated film "Hidden Figures," Lego announced a new play set featuring "Women of NASA."

The set includes five iconic female pioneers, including a figurine of physicist Katherine Johnson – whose story was told in the film. Other historical favorites include Sally Ride, the first woman in space, and Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space.

The new set comes after President Trump signed two bills aimed at promoting women in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

One of the laws directs NASA to encourage women to pursue careers while another supports business programs that prepare women beyond the lab and into the commercial world.