Severe winds at an upstate New York zoo knocked out a feed broadcasting a pregnant giraffe to her millions of fans, the zoo said Wednesday night.

April, the now world-famous giraffe, and her younger mate Oliver weren’t hurt during the evening windstorm and April was given a good bill of health by her vet, but the winds forced the feed offline for a period of time, and the zoo apparently had to replace the old live stream with a new one.

"Fix the live feed fast I'm going through April withdrawals," Angela Dates commented on the old YouTube live video.

"Don't panic!" another user wrote. "Pretty sure they know live is down."

The new live stream was up by the time the Animal Adventure Park posted their nightly update shortly before 10 p.m. The old live stream video now appears to be playing previously recorded footage of April munching on food as 5-year-old Oliver hangs out in his nearby pen.

Watch the live stream below.

“All is well in Giraffe Land,” the zoo posted to Facebook after the storm, adding that April is still in good condition as she continues to await her fourth calf. A keeper was again able to feel the baby in April’s growing belly during her latest vet checkup, the zoo said. Earlier in the day, she and Oliver spent time outside in the yard, though “April preferred to once again linger in her doorway.”

More than 40,000 people were watching the YouTube stream at 3 a.m. Thursday as April took a moment to lie down in her pen. It’s been a waiting game for her millions of fans, who have been watching in anticipation for weeks now. In its Wednesday update, the zoo wrote: “Be patient world – I think we are all being taught a lesson here!”

April has had periods of edginess in recent weeks brought on by her kicking calf and stretches of cold weather. But vets who have been monitoring her say they're pleased with her progression.

"Activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye - even through the web cam!" the zoo posted in its morning Facebook update Wednesday. "Slow and steady - mother nature has everything timed right. Keepers will be in shortly and any change will warrant an update!"

The keepers said there's been a "significant amount of belly movement and tail raising" lately from April and that she did get a bit spooked by the kicking calf over the weekend, but keepers later reported her spirits had improved.

"We completely understand her swings!" the zoo wrote on Facebook. "She is a big girl and getting bigger. Vet report is all positive and happy with progression."

The mom-to-be has grown significantly, visible in comparative photos from a week ago show. Wax caps are still present, though her back left teat appears to be shedding.

A photo posted to the zoo's Facebook page Saturday showed April's rotund belly curving out and downward, a sign that she's nearing the home stretch of her pregnancy, says owner Jordan Patch.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Patch says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds.

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you're gonna get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy is not just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf, which will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.