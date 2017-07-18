President Donald Trump's trip to Europe and planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being overshadowed by news of North Korea's latest missile test. (Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Fears of the United States engaging in a major war are growing among Americans, according to a Tuesday NBC News/SurveyMonkey National Security Poll.

A majority of Americans, 76 percent, are worried the U.S. could become engaged in a major war in the next four years. That number is up 10 points since February.

A strong plurality, 41 percent, believe North Korea is the greatest danger to America. Just 28 percent believe ISIS is the greatest danger, and 18 percent believe Russia is.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from July 10 through July 14, 2017, among a national sample of 5,347 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.



