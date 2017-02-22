Most Americans Worried About US Getting in Major War in Next 4 Years: Poll | NECN
Most Americans Worried About US Getting in Major War in Next 4 Years: Poll

An overwhelming majority of Americans, 80 percent, say that NATO is good for the United States

    Getty Images, File
    U.S. Army M1/A1 Abrams tank crews with 'Charlie' company 464 Armored Battalion are seen through the thermal imaging sights of a tank as they participate in task force maneuvers December 16, 2002, near the Iraqi border in the Kuwaiti desert. (Photo by Scott Nelson/Getty Images)

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years, according to results from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll.

    NBC News reported that nearly nine in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning Americans say they are worried about a major war, but only about four in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaners say they are.

    An overwhelming majority of Americans, 80 percent, say that NATO is good for the United States, according to the poll, conducted online from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19 among a national sample of 11,512 adults. 

    When it comes to allies, about 60 percent of Americans think the U.S. should take their interests into account, even if it means making compromises. And the same amount think Russia is either unfriendly to the U.S. or not an ally.

    US 'Strongly Supports' NATO: Pence

    [NATL] In Europe, Pence Vows US Will 'Hold Russia Accountable'
    Vice President Mike Pence vowed Saturday that the United States will "hold Russia accountable" even as President Donald Trump searches for new common ground with Moscow at the start of his presidency.
    (Published Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017)
