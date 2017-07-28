77-Year-Old Man Stung By 'a Cloud' of Africanized Bees Dies - NECN
77-Year-Old Man Stung By 'a Cloud' of Africanized Bees Dies

By Nicki Kaplan

    KNBC-TV
    A man was attacked by hundreds of bees on Monday, July 24, 2017.

    A 77-year-old man has died after being stung hundreds of times by a swarm of Africanized bees while on a walk in his high desert neighborhood, a relative said Thursday.

    The victim, identified by his nephew only as Larry, was walking Monday near his home in Oak Hills, a desert community near Hesperia, when the bees, known colloquially as "killer bees," attacked. He was found by his nephew, who pulled him to safety inside the home and called paramedics before beginning to pull hundreds of stingers out of Larry's skin.

    "He's been stung so many times, and there was just a cloud of bees around him and crawling all over him and stinging him," the nephew told NBC4 on Tuesday.

    Larry was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was treated for hundreds of bee stings.

    According to doctors, bee stings can be fatal if the victim is allergic and does not seek immediate treatment.

