Man Used Babies to Steal Sunglasses: Cops

Police in Bucks County were on the lookout Friday for a man caught on camera using two babies to steal sunglasses.

Officials said the man walked into the Design for Vision store in Newtown Township on Wednesday carrying two babies in car seats and tried on sunglasses for about a half hour.

The cameras show the man putting sunglasses on the babies before slipping the eyewear behind the babies into the carriers and then walking out of the store.

Officials said he made off with several pairs of the glasses worth about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to submit a tip to the Newtown Township Police.