Escaped Rikers Inmate Found on Island After Manhunt

A man who had escaped a high-security detention center on Rikers Island has been found, officials say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man who had escaped a high-security detention center on Rikers Island, sparking a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, has been found, never having left the island, officials say.

The escapee, who sources say is 24-year-old Naquan Hill, was found by two Department of Correction staff members on the island Thursday just before 3 a.m. in some type of trailer, authorities said.

“I would like to thank the men and women of DOC, the NYPD, the Port Authority Police and New York State Police for their time and effort in locating this individual," New York City Department of Correction Acting Commissioner Cynthia Brann said. "Their coordinated actions helped safely return this inmate to custody.”

Hill went missing sometime Wednesday and the island was put on lockdown as Port Authority Police Department officers canvassed near LaGuardia Airport as they searched for him, according to the sources. The NYPD Harbor Unit searched the waters around the island.

All traffic on Rikers Island was suspended amid the lockdown. Police vehicles, many with their lights flashing, were seen coming to and from the island after nightfall.



Sources said the inmate did not return from the outdoor recreation area Wednesday evening.

The law enforcement sources added that he had jumped over a fence at the C-95 jail, also known as AMKC, which houses about 3,000 inmates.

Staff noted the disappearance around 7:30 p.m. when the headcount of inmates was off by one.

The 24-year-old inmate, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit, is back behind bars. He has been in custody for the past several months and has an arrest record for numerous burglaries in Queens. He had an upcoming court appearance next month.

An investigation into how the inmate escaped is underway.

Top Tri-State News Photos

A source tells NBC 4 New York Rikers has not passed a physical security audit by the state in the past 10 years.



The city's jail system has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.

A lawsuit filed by lawyers for inmates who were beaten by jail guards and joined by federal prosecutors who investigated brutality against 16- to 18-year-old inmates resulted in 2015 in a consent decree mandating the city implement a series of wide-ranging reforms.