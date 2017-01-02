McDonald's Opens in Vatican-Owned Building | NECN
McDonald's Opens in Vatican-Owned Building

    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    An aerial view of the Vatican with St. Peter's Basilica is seen in this file photo. The McDonald's opened Friday in the Pio Borgo district of Rome, about 100 yards from the Vatican State, the Catholic Press Agency reported.

    A new McDonald's has opened up in a Vatican-owned building and not everyone is lovin' it.

    The McDonald's opened Friday in the Pio Borgo district of Rome, about 100 yards from the Vatican State, the Catholic Press Agency reported Sunday.

    While the opening was low-key, the move faced criticism when it was first announced. The "McVatican," as has it has been dubbed, will reportedly pay the the Vatican's property supervisor more than $30,000 a month to occupy the building's bottom floor.

    Several senior cardinals also live in the building.

