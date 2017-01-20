First lady to-be Melania Trump donned a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress on Inauguration Day, similar in style to those made famous by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Melania stepped out in the dress on her way into St. John's Church where she, the president-elect and the future first family attended a service Friday morning.

Her style drew praise on Twitter, with many comparing her outfit to Kennedy's.

"Yasss to Melania Trump's blue inaugural dress!!! So Jackie O!!" wrote Michelle Beaman.

Michelle Obama sported Ralph Lauren during her time as first lady, including during a 2011 dinner with Queen Elizabeth II in London, Us Magazine reported.

