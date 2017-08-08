In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A military judge in North Carolina agreed Tuesday to suppress statements made by former prisoner of war Bowe Bergdahl while he was in captivity, NBC News reported.

Army Judge Col. Jeffery R. Nance agreed to suppress Bergdahl's statements after his defense attorneys argued the comments are highly unreliable and were coerced, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

Bergdahl appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing. He is facing a court martial after he wandered away from his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban.

Bergdahl was returned to the U.S. in 2014 in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay prisoners. Some have criticized the swap, including President Donald Trump, who called Bergdahl a "traitor."

