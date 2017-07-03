North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea, Official Says | NECN
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea, Official Says

    President Donald Trump admonished North Korea during a joint press conference with South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, saying the North Korean regime needs to, "choose a better path...the United States will defend itself...and we will always defend our allies,"  on June 30, 2017. 

    (Published Friday, June 30, 2017)

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its eastern coast toward the East Sea on Tuesday, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

    The launch — one of several this year — was detected at about 9:40 a.m. local time. It wasn't immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea's longer-range missiles.

    President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident on Monday evening. He wrote: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

    The launch came one day after officials in the United States, Japan and South Korea announced that they planned to ratchet up pressure on the country and its president, Kim Jong Un.

    'A Brutal Regime': Trump on Warmbier's Death in N. Korea

    [NATL] 'A Brutal Regime': Trump Responds to Warmbier Death in N. Korea

    President Donald Trump on Monday called North Korea "a brutal regime," commenting on the death of Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of stealing a propaganda poster while touring North Korea. The 22-year-old student was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was returned to the United States on June 13 in a coma. Warmbier passed away on June 19.

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)
