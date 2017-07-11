16 Believed Dead in Military Plane Crash in Miss.: Officials

A military plane went down in Mississippi on Monday, July 10.

A military transport plane crashed Monday evening in Mississippi's Delta region, with its 16 passengers believed to have been killed, officials said late Monday.



The Marine C-130 military refueling tanker spiraled into the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson.



All 16 people aboard the craft were believed to be dead, and "most but not all" of the bodies had been recovered, Leflore County Director of Emergency Management Fred Randle told NBC News, adding that the search would continue Tuesday.

A defense official told NBC that the 16 people were military service members.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that the plane "experienced a mishap" but provided no further details.



Debris from the plane was scattered on both sides of the road, Highway 82, leading investigators to believe that there was an explosion before the plane crashed," according to WMC.

Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks said an intense fire fed by jet fuel hampered firefighters, causing them to turn to unmanned devices in an attempt to control the flames.

"We were driven away by several high-intensity explosions," he said.

Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly, producing plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat landscape of the delta.

Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking.



Jones said black smoke billowed from the crash site and that the fire continued after sunset.

"It was one of the worst fires you can imagine," Jones said.



Officials did not release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.

The Assosicated Press contributed to this report.