The 15 Most Telling Quotes of Obama's Presidency | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

The 15 Most Telling Quotes of Obama's Presidency

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File
    President-elect Barack Obama waves to the crowd in Chicago's Grant Park on November 4, 2008, after defeating Republican Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, to become the first African-American elected president. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

    A president renowned for his soaring oratory, Barack Obama delivered plenty of memorable statements in eight years in the White House.

    NBC News collected 15 quotes that best capture his legacy as his tenure in the White House comes to a close.

    They cover everything from civil rights to the killing of Osama bin Laden to a roast of Donald Trump way back in 2011.

    It all started in Chicago on Election Night in 2008, when he told supporters in Grant Park: "If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible, who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time, who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer."

    Through the Years: The Obama Presidency

    [NATL] Through the Years: The Obama Presidency
    Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices