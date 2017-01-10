The 15 Most Telling Quotes of Obama's Presidency

President-elect Barack Obama waves to the crowd in Chicago's Grant Park on November 4, 2008, after defeating Republican Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, to become the first African-American elected president. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A president renowned for his soaring oratory, Barack Obama delivered plenty of memorable statements in eight years in the White House.

NBC News collected 15 quotes that best capture his legacy as his tenure in the White House comes to a close.

They cover everything from civil rights to the killing of Osama bin Laden to a roast of Donald Trump way back in 2011.

It all started in Chicago on Election Night in 2008, when he told supporters in Grant Park: "If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible, who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time, who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer."