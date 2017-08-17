Mother of Charlottesville Victim Says She’s Received Death Threats, Ignored Trump Calls - NECN
Mother of Charlottesville Victim Says She’s Received Death Threats, Ignored Trump Calls

In the exclusive interview with MSNBC, Susan Bro said that the White House has reached out to her three times since her daughter’s death

    A day after burying her daughter, the mother of a woman killed during Saturday’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville said she has received death threats. She also criticized President Donald Trump’s claim that violence on "both sides" lead to her daughter's death.

    "Whether there was violence on both sides or not is irrelevant," Bro told MSNBC's Katy Tur. "The guy mowed my daughter down and, sorry, that’s not excusable."

    In the exclusive interview, Bro said that the White House has reached out to her three times since her daughter’s death, but that she hasn’t had a chance to speak to President Trump.

    Despite the threats, Bro said she refuses to live in fear and has vowed to continue to carry on her daughter’s legacy by establishing a foundation in her name.

    (Published 4 hours ago)
    Published 38 minutes ago
