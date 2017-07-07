NASA Says Pence Was OK to Touch Hardware Despite Sign | NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

NASA Says Pence Was OK to Touch Hardware Despite Sign

Vice President Mike Pence joked that Florida Senator Marco Rubio "dared" him to touch it

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NASA Says Pence Was OK to Touch Hardware Despite Sign
    Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
    NASA Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana, gives a tour of the Orion clean room to Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Sen. Marco Rubio, on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Pence is seen touching a piece of equipment labeled "Do not touch."

    A photo of Vice President Mike Pence touching NASA hardware clearly marked "Do Not Touch" took off on social media Friday, inspiring scores of gags and memes.

    The "Do Not Touch" signs in the vicinity at the Kennedy Space Flight Center "are there as a day-to-day reminder," but the "Critical Space Flight Hardware" in question was "absolutely okay" to touch, NASA told NBC News.

    "Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is absolutely okay," said NASA spokeswoman Jen Rae Wang. "Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby."

    Pence played along with the viral moment, joking on Twitter that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, "dared" him to do it.

    G-20 Day 1 Recap

    [NATL] G-20 Day 1 Recap

    There were fireworks Friday on the first day of the G-20 summit. The gathering of the world's 19 wealthiest nations and the European Union included widespread protests in the streets and a much-anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. The U.S. and Russia were also able to reach an agreement on a cease-fire for southwest Syria.

    (Published Friday, July 7, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 26 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices