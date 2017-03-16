Activists Fight to End US Deportations to Cambodia | NECN
Activists Fight to End US Deportations to Cambodia

In 1975, more than 1.2 million refugees from Southeast Asia fled war and were resettled in the U.S. — the largest resettlement of a refugee group in U.S. history -- now face deportation.

    This screen grab from NBC Asian American documentary series "Deported" shows protestors against the deportation of Southeast Asians based on an amendment to a 1996 law.

    More than 600 refugees have been deported from the United States to Cambodia since 2002, when the nations signed a controversial repatriation agreement, NBC News repoted.

    A 1996 bill expanded the definition of what types of crimes would result in detention and deportation, and resulted in more than 16,000 Southeast Asian Americans receiving orders of removal.

    "[Our] parents worked hard," Chris, who declined to give his last name due to his brother Sophat's situation in Cambodia since he was deported in 2012, told NBC News. "They ran from the Killing Fields to America to escape Cambodia, only to see one son returned back."

    Advocacy groups like 1Love Cambodia are calling on the U.S. to stop deportations to Cambodia. Last fall, they traveled to Phnom Penh to meet with a Cambodian task force, and found themselves starting to refocus their efforts.

