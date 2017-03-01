What to Know Millions of people have been watching the stream in anticipation of the birth of "April" the giraffe's fourth calf

Her story was vaulted into global headlines after activists complaining of "nudity" got the live stream yanked from YouTube last week

The live stream was back online about an hour and a half after the brouhaha started

The upstate New York zoo that has been live-streaming a giraffe as she prepares for the birth of her fourth calf gave an update on her condition Tuesday and unveiled t-shirts and emojis inspired by the animal.

The 15-year-old giraffe named "April" has captivated millions of people across the world who have been checking in on her via the live stream.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville took to Facebook Tuesday night to say April's "body has barreled out" and is "carrying a bit higher and tighter" but that keepers haven't documented much change in her physical appearance.

The zoo wrote that "all behavioral observations appear normal" and there has been "no change in mammary development."

The zoo also revealed that it has created giraffe emojis and an online apparel store in honor of April. The shirts say "#AprilsViewCrew" and "I Survived Giraffe Watch 2017."

The Animal Adventure Park unveiled April-themed shirts and emojis, showing how popular the pregnant giraffe has become.

Photo credit: The Animal Adventure Park

The emojis and shirts are clearly aimed at the throngs of admirers who have been closely watching the live stream of April's pen as they await the birth of her baby giraffe. Some 46,000 people were tuned in to the stream before dawn Wednesday.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines earlier Thursday after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

More than 30 million people across the globe have tuned in over the last few days to watch it. You can check out the live stream above.

The spotted beauty was up early Monday eating a snack and circling her pen. On Sunday morning, she had gazed into the camera, wiggling her ears as she chewed her breakfast.

April has been slinking gracefully around her hay-laden home in no apparent distress. Once she goes into active labor, zoo officials say the keepers will go in to help her.

She and the first-time father, 5-year-old Oliver, had to be separated from each other while they frolicked outside Saturday afternoon because he got aggressive and wanted to rough house. According to vets, bullish behavior is common for male giraffes during the final stages of pregnancy.

Giraffe pregnancies last for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.