A New York City resident has died of a bacterial disease commonly spread by contact with rat urine, and two more were recently diagnosed with the disease, city health officials say. Checkey Beckford reports.

Local leaders are preparing for an emergency meeting Wednesday night to warn a community in New York City about a rare disease spread by rats that has killed one resident and sickened two others.

The cluster of leptospirosis infections has been identified at 750 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, officials say. The health department is working with the housing preservation and the building departments to reduce the rat population there and is in touch with tenants.

Masked workers and rat traps were seen at the building Wednesday ahead of the 6:30 p.m. emergency meeting.

But rats have long been a problem there, according to residents. One tenant showed the inside of his apartment where he said rats have eaten through the floor and walls.

Roberto Lebron said he was so concerned about his 3-year-old daughter staying in the building that he sent her to live with his mother "until we figure out what's gonna happen."

"We're just looking for affordable, suitable housing where at the end of the day we can come home with peace of mind," said another neighbor, Diane Manning.

The living situation was such a concern that the Red Cross says it's providing emergency housing for eight families in the area.

The building at 750 Grand Concourse is listed under the city's "dirty dozen" for problem buildings: it has 80 open Department of Housing violations and 15 open Department of Buildings violations. The owner, Ved Parkash, is listed in Public Advocate Letitia James' list of worst landlords of 2016.

Health inspectors found active signs of rat infestation and garbage management problems in the building's basement Monday, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Parkash told NBC 4 New York over the phone he's owned the building for 30 years and always takes responsibility. He said he would be at the emergency meeting.

Health department officials did note at the news conference that Parkash has been cooperative, and that the 80 open violations is an improvement from the over 200 he's had in the past. They have been working with him to improve the building, they say.

James says she plans to introduce additional legislation mandating joint cooperation between the Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the DOH on conditions involving rat infestation and rat-borne illnesses.

Leptospirosis can be serious but it treatable with readily available antibiotics, the health department says, noting that it's very rarely spread from person to person.

Two patients in the Bronx cluster were diagnosed in December, and one in February. One of them has died, while the other two have recovered.

There are typically one to three cases of leptospirosis every year in New York City, health officials say.

In cases of leptospirosis, bacteria enter the body through open wounds and cuts in the skin, or the eyes, nose or mouth. Some people who are infected may have no symptoms, while others may have mild illness with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting or diarrhea.

Rarely, infected people may develop a life-threatening illness that affects their kidneys and liver.

Officials say precautions against the disease include avoiding contact with rats or with places where rats may have urinated, and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after any contact with areas where rats may live.

Some residents say it isn't that easy in a city filled with the rodents.

"The thing is we have a lot of rats, not just in the building, the train is full of them," one woman said.

Another resident, Yocelin Gomez, said she's afraid to walk her dog.

"I can't go outside with my dog, because he has to go over rats. This is in the basement, this is on my floor, the whole building," Gomez said.

If you cannot avoid areas where rats have been seen, use a bleach solution to kill the bacteria in the area, and protect yourself from contact with rat urine by using rubber gloves, boots, masks and some type of eyewear.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said city officials needs to make more of an effort to mitigate its ongoing rodent problem and that the city's rodent control program "has not been effective."

"It is unfathomable to me that in this day and age, in one of the most expensive cities in the world...the city cannot mitigate the rat problem nor does it have good ideas to do so," he said in a statement Wednesday. "This public health scourge requires a serious, comprehensive and immediate solution.