Nasdaq Breaks 6,000-Point Milestone for the First Time

The Nasdaq composite jumped above 6,000 for the first time ever Tuesday morning as markets continued a rally that began Monday, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average also rose more than 200 points at the open, nearing the 21,000-point mark it first crossed in March. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent as well.

McDonalds, Caterpillar, 3M and Dupont posted strong earnings before the opening bell. "That's a good sign that corporate America is on a renewed path toward growth," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

The major U.S. stock indexes had soared on Monday on the strength of centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the first round of the French presidential election.