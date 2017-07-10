Man Shoots, Kills Wife, NY State Trooper: Police

An Army infantry man shot and killed his wife along with a New York State Police trooper who was responding to shots fired during a domestic violence call at an upstate home, authorities say.

Trooper Joel Davis, 36, rushed to the scene in Theresa, which is in Jefferson County, just after 8 p.m. and was shot and killed as he approached the residence, State Police Superintendent George Beach II said. A woman was also found dead at the scene, Beach added.

The suspect, Justin Walters, 32, surrendered to other state police troopers without further incident, police said. Beach described Walters as an “active duty Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum.”

The woman was identified as Nichole Walter, 27, police said.

Trooper Davis, of Evans Mills, graduated from the 199th session of the Basic School in 2013, police said. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

“The entire New York family grieves today for Trooper Joel Davis, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing.