Newborn Twins, Toddler Lose Both Parents Just Days Apart

A set of newborn twins and their 1-year-old sister were orphaned after a series of tragic events claimed the life of their father and then their mother just days later.

The children’s 26-year-old father, Jevaughn Suckoo, was fatally shot on July 11 at his Florida home in a gated community in West Palm Beach, according to a Palm Beach Post database. Police ruled Suckoo’s death a homicide.

Three days later, Suckoo’s pregnant girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres, gave birth to the couple’s twin boy and girl. According to the Caceres’ family, she developed an infection from the C-section and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. She died 10 days later, the same day Suckoo's family laid him to rest.

"She always told me that she had a dream of taking care of me because I have diabetes. And she always told me 'mom I'm going to take care of you,' not knowing that I'm going to be taking care of her kids," Stephanie's mother, Irma Meza, said in an interview in Spanish with NBC affiliate WPTV.



The couple also leave behind their 1-year-old daughter Kailanie. The family says that the children’s grandparents will now take custody and raise all three of their grandchildren.

"We're just devastated," Joni Saunders, Suckoo's aunt told WPTV. "They were looking forward to the twins coming. Then tragedy, a double whammy hit. Now we're just trying figure out how to move forward."



The couple’s family set up a gofundme page in the children’s names in effort to raise money for health care, education and support.