Texas Coffee Recalled for Viagra-Like Ingredient

Bestherbs Coffee LLC, in Grand Prairie, voluntarily recalled all of its "New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee" after an FDA lab analysis detected desmethyl carbodenafil, which is structurally similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC, in Grand Prairie, voluntarily recalled all of its "New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee" after an FDA lab analysis detected desmethyl carbodenafil, which is structurally similar to sildenafil, according to the FDA notice.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the FDA-approved perscription drug Viagra, which treats erectile dysfunction.

Desmethyl carbodenafil may react with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels, the FDA said. The drug poses a risk to men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.



The instant coffee packs also include milk, but the potential allergen is not included on the labels.

The coffee was sold nationwide online, with each box containing 25, 13-gram packs of coffee, and was officially recalled on July 13.

People who purchased the recalled coffee can return it to the Bestherbs office for a full refund. The address is listed below:

Bestherbs Coffee LLC

4250 Claremont Drive

Grand Prairie, TX 75052