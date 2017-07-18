The father of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police is demanding justice for his daughter's death. John Ruszczyk spoke to reporters in Sydney about Justine Damond's death. (Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017)

The Minneapolis police officer in the car with the fellow patrolman who fatally shot an Australian woman said he was "startled by a loud sound" before the shooting, NBC News reported.

Officer Matthew Harrity spoke with investigators Tuesday about the incident. He "indicated that he was startled by a loud sound near the squad" and that Justin Ruszczyk then approached the car's driver's side window, according to investigators.

"Harrity indicated that Officer [Mohammed] Noor discharged his weapon, striking Ruszczyk through the open" window, investigators said, though the significance of the sound in the shooting was not clear.

Ruszczyk, who had taken her fiance's last name of Damond, was fatally shot by Noor on Saturday night as he and Harrity responded to her 911 call about a possible assault near her home, authorities said. Noor has declined interviews at this time.



Bride-to-Be's Fatal Shooting by Police Ruled a Homicide