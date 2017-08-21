A judge was shot on his way to the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Two people attacked a judge in Ohio who was walking to work at the Jefferson County Courthouse Monday morning, wounding him after gunfire broke out, NBC News reported.

Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese, Jr. fired back at the attackers, as did a probation officer, after at least one of the suspects opened fire, Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis told reporters.

One suspect is dead while the other is in custody. Mavromatis said both had criminal records.

"Clearly looking at the one video, you see the attacker coming up toward him," Mavromatis said. "I'd say he was the intended target."