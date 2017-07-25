Florida Teen Wins $500 a Week for Life Playing $1 Scratch-Off | NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Florida Teen Wins $500 a Week for Life Playing $1 Scratch-Off

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Florida Teen Wins $500 a Week for Life Playing $1 Scratch-Off
    Florida Lottery

    With the odds of one-in-five million against her, an Orlando teenager took a chance on Florida lottery scratch off ticket and scored a weekly pay day. 

    Daniela Leon Ruz won the top prize in the state's new $500 A Week for Life game after purchasing one $1 ticket at a Publix grocery store, the Florida Lottery said. 

    According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ruz chose to receive her winnings in weekly payouts totalling $26,000 annually before taxes instead of taking the one time lump sum of $410,000.

    The annual payout is guaranteed for 20 years, meaning the teen’s family would still continue to reveive her winnings even if something should happen to her before that time.

    The $1 scratch-off game launched on July 3, 2017.


    Published 8 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices