1st Black Woman on NY's Highest Court Found Dead by River

The body of the first black woman appointed to New York state's highest court was found floating in the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

New York Police Department officers responded to a call of a person floating in the river near West 132nd Street and Henry Hudson Parkway just after 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found unconscious and unresponsive in the water, according to police. Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma, and they declined to speculate on the cause of her death.

Police removed her body from the Hudson River. She was to be transferred to the medical examiner's office where the exact cause of death can be determined.

Abdus-Salaam was also the first Muslim woman to serve on the bench in the United States.

She was elected to the Supreme Court of the State of New York in 1993, where she remained until 2009. The 65-year-old Manhattan resident was currently serving on the New York State Court of Appeals. She was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013.

Cuomo called her a "pioneer" and a "force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come" in a statement Wednesday.

"I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing," Cuomo said.

'Charging Bull' Artist Says 'Fearless Girl' Violates Rights

Artist Arturo Di Modica is accusing the City of New York of violating his legal rights by allowing artist Kristen Visbal's statue of the "Fearless Girl" installed in front of his own sculpture, "Charging Bull," without his permission. He calls Visbal's installation an "advertising trick." (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said in a statement he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of her death, calling her "a dedicated public servant who served New York with honor and distinction as the first African-American woman to sit on the Court of Appeals."

A Washington, D.C. native, Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College with a degree in economics in 1974 and went on to receive her law degree from Columbia University in 1977 as a Charles Evans Hughes Fellow.

__

The Associated Press contributed to this report.